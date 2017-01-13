Temporary Opposition Senator Dr Waffie Mohammed yesterday shot down Attorney General Faris Al-Rawis’ proposal to have the minimum age of Muslims marriages adjusted from 12 to 18, stating that the...
ALLEYNE: Kenneth
Published:
Thursday, January 12, 2017
ALLEYNE: Kenneth- Beloved husband of Eunice A lleyne passed away p eacefully on 9th January, 2017. Father of Warren and Jason. Grandfa-ther of Gabrielle, Amaya, Ethan, Lamar and Zachary.
Funeral Mass takes place on Friday 13th January, 2017 at 10.00 am at Holy Cross R.C. Church, Santa Cruz. For en-quiries; call C&B: 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
