ALLEYNE: Kenneth- Beloved husband of Eunice A lleyne passed away p eacefully on 9th January, 2017. Father of Warren and Jason. Grandfa-ther of Gabrielle, Amaya, Ethan, Lamar and Zachary.

Funeral Mass takes place on Friday 13th January, 2017 at 10.00 am at Holy Cross R.C. Church, Santa Cruz. For en-quiries; call C&B: 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com

