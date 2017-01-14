​LA CHAPELLE, SYDNEY

JSC report questions NGC spending The National Gas Company (NGC) has been asked to question why its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programmes increased by $190 million for the past five years.

RBC: Strategic plan was shared with staff RBC Royal Bank of T&T Ltd confirmed yesterday that it has offered Voluntary Separation or VSEP and Voluntary Early Retirement programmes to specific groups of employees within its T&T...

We’re being used as scapegoats The two senior police officers who have been told to take early retirement because they “have not made any significant contribution towards the Police Service improving its performance in 2016”...

Union wants Balgobin removed from Angostura For a second day this week the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) protested outside the compound of Angostura at the Eastern Main Road, Laventille where they chanted “Balgobin must...

Gally: Local coaches can do the job Everald “Gally” Cummings, the former national player and coach has said the country does not need a foreign coach to turn around the fortunes of T&T football.

T&T’s tourism challenge The full potential of T&T’s tourism sector has never been realised because the industry, always in the shadows of oil and gas, has never been given serious consideration as a potential driver...

MAN & CHILD: Just give me a reason From the time she learned to say phrases, I have always insisted that my daughter Jinaki give me a reason when she says she wants something.

OPEC chief ‘confident’ output cuts will be met ABU DHABI—The head of OPEC said he remains “confident” that the cartel and outside members will stick to an agreement to cut production to help boost oil prices.

Govt focusing on quality of Police Service—Rowley Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, answering questions from the Opposition in the House yesterday, announced the Government is about to initiate a manpower resources audit in the Police Service.