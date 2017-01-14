You are here

​LA CHAPELLE, SYDNEY

Published: 
Saturday, January 14, 2017

LA CHAPELLE, SYDNEY diedin Caracas, Venezuela at his home peacefully on Friday30th December, 2016. Husband of Elena (deceased). Father of Nigel, Sandra De Otero and Michael. Grandfather of Eleven (11). Brother ofJoan Young Sing Williamsand Vera Gupta (India).

Funeral took place in Caracas.

