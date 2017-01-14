The National Gas Company (NGC) has been asked to question why its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programmes increased by $190 million for the past five years.
You are here
LA CHAPELLE, SYDNEY
Published:
Saturday, January 14, 2017
LA CHAPELLE, SYDNEY diedin Caracas, Venezuela at his home peacefully on Friday30th December, 2016. Husband of Elena (deceased). Father of Nigel, Sandra De Otero and Michael. Grandfather of Eleven (11). Brother ofJoan Young Sing Williamsand Vera Gupta (India).
Funeral took place in Caracas.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online