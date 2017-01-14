ALLEYNE, KATHLEEN CAMILLE nee Davis of 70 Agate Drive Diamond Vale, Diego Martin died on Monday9th January, 2017 at the ageof 73 years. Daughter of Vivi-enne Mahabir and Carlton Mahabir (both deceased). Devoted Wife of Pega Alleyne.Loving Mother of Alicia, Ainsley, Clint and Dirk.

Devoted Grandmother to Kai, Amanda,Kiev, Aaron, Khalil, Myka, Ke-nai and Sophia. Loving Moth-er-in-law of Denese and Teresha. Sister of Patrick God-dard, Leah Neaves, SandraPhillips, Heather Morgan andthe late Rudolph Goddard, Larry and Dave Mahabir.Aunt, Friend, Counsellor andMath Teacher of many. She was a former teacher of St.Theresa's Girl Intermediate R.C. School, Diego Martin Junior Secondary, Holy NamePreparatory. She was also anactive member of St. John theEvangelist R.C. Church, Diego Martin.

Funeral mass taken place on Wednesday 18thJanuary, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. atthe St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Church Street, Diego Martin thence to the Churchyard Cemetery. Proceeds of the collection to begiven to Agape House. Forenquiries; call C&B: (868) 625-1170. To send condolencesplease visit our websitewww.clarkandbattoo.com