A Freeport woman and her teenaged daughter are nursing injuries at hospital after they were knocked down while trying to cross the street yesterday.
KIRTON, PATRICK (74) ofToco died peacefully on Friday, January 13th, 2017. Sonof: Lucile and Selwyn Kirton(both deceased). Beloved hus-band of: Maria Pereira. Brother of: Allan, Moonyean (Don-ald), Ian (Jennifer), Jean (Syd-ney), Gillian and Michael (Na-talie). Brother-in-law of: Mon-signor Christian Pereira, Abbot John Pereira, Felix, Na-dine, Gerardine Lall (Ken).Friend of: Horace and Mary Ng Shun and many in Toco.
The funeral service for the late Patrick Kirton takes placeon Thursday 19th January, 2017 from 10:00am at OurLady of Fatima Church,Curepe followed by a 2:00 pm cremation at Belgroves Crematorium #10 Orange GroveRoad, Trincity 223-2178 Ext.556. No flowers by request. A collection will be taken upfor the Matelot R.C. ChurchBuilding Fund. To offer condolences to the family pleasego to www.belgroves.com
