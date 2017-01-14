KIRTON, PATRICK (74) ofToco died peacefully on Friday, January 13th, 2017. Sonof: Lucile and Selwyn Kirton(both deceased). Beloved hus-band of: Maria Pereira. Brother of: Allan, Moonyean (Don-ald), Ian (Jennifer), Jean (Syd-ney), Gillian and Michael (Na-talie). Brother-in-law of: Mon-signor Christian Pereira, Abbot John Pereira, Felix, Na-dine, Gerardine Lall (Ken).Friend of: Horace and Mary Ng Shun and many in Toco.

The funeral service for the late Patrick Kirton takes placeon Thursday 19th January, 2017 from 10:00am at OurLady of Fatima Church,Curepe followed by a 2:00 pm cremation at Belgroves Crematorium #10 Orange GroveRoad, Trincity 223-2178 Ext.556. No flowers by request. A collection will be taken upfor the Matelot R.C. ChurchBuilding Fund. To offer condolences to the family pleasego to www.belgroves.com