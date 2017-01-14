MARIETTA GRANTGITTENS

MARIETTA GRANTGITTENS17th Nov. 1960 - 30th Dec. 2016Passed away in Maryland,USA, on December 30th,2016. Formerly of PlaisancePark, P-a-P. Daughter ofAlexander (deceased) andDorothy Grant. Beloved wifeof Victor Jeffrey Gittens.Mother of Chia and grand-mother of Troi Geanna.

Sisterof Carlos, Jefferson,Christophe Grant, SandraTuitt, Stephanie Coker, EliaGrant-Fraser and AmandaGrant. Sister-in-law ofRichard, Frank, Lucy, Ena Git-tens, Evelyn (Babs) Subero, Irma Johnson, Rosemarie,Marilyn and June Grant,Courtney Tuitt, David Coker, Ronald Fraser. Aunt of Vonet-ta Grant, Kerry Grant, Grego-ry Tuitt, Sherezz Grant, Gionieva Fraser, Liselle Coker, BNova Gittens, Coretta David,Sherisse Subero and manyothers. A member of SRF meditation group.

A memorial mass will be offered at 2:00p.m. on Tuesday 17th January, 2017 at the St.Joseph R.C. Church in Mon Repos, San Fernando.