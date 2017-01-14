SODEN, LIONEL passed awayat the age of 87. Loving husband of Patrocenia. Belovedfather of Christine, Robert,Lisa, Dale and Lynda. Grand-father of six and great grand-father of one. Brother of Norma, Gerard, Jean. Uncle of many. Preceded in death by brothers Ralph Lee and Desmond and sisters Aliseand Joycelyn. In lieu of flowers the family will be collecting donations to be given to Charity in Lionel's name.

Funeral service on Wednesday18th January 2017 at 12 noon from Belgroves Chapel Orange Grove Road. Cremationat 2pm.