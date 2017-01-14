STRISIVER de CHAPERON:AMANDA Wife of Guy deChamperon. Daughter of Edgar Victor and Ena Louise Strisiver (both deceased). Sister of David Anthony. Aunt ofChristopher, Adam and Hannah. Great aunt of Noelani, Aislin, Kaia and Kelilah. Special Friend of Sherry Bagshaw, Fedora Sutton, Carol Ann Wakefield and Gisellede Commarmond.

Funeral service takes place in Escource, France on Friday 13thJanuary, 2017 at 2:00pm(8:00am local time). Memorial mass details will be given in asubsequent announcement.