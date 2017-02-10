THACKORIE, LIKIM passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th February 2017. Wife of Randolph Thackorie (Snr.) Daughter of Marie and Mariano Lee Fue (dec). Mother of Patricia, Randolph Jnr.(Breds), Lincoln, Andrew, Lynette and Lindbergh. Special daughter: June Chin. Sister of Lenyan Mary Milford, and Victor Himloy Lee, Steffie Duval, Quai Luo (China), Lin-ho Leung (Hong Kong), Quai Pack (China) all dec. Sister in law of Sylvia Thackorie, and Adhemar Milford, Jean Leeand Rawle Thackorie (alldec). Mother in law of Judy, Susan, Arianne, Trisha and Akrura Singh. Grandmother of Marie, Christopher, Melissa, Charles, Mark, Brandon, Natalia, Brittany and Andrea.Great Grandmother of Christopher and Chloe. Aunt of The Milford & Lee families, Octavia Redhead, RalphHoughton and many others.

Funeral takes place on Friday10th February 2017 3:00pm at Our Lady Of Perpetual HelpR.C. Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando. Thenceto Roodal Cemetery. For further enquiries please contact Clark & Battoo San Fernando@ 652-3488. To send condolences please visit www.clarkandbattoo.com.