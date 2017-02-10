ALLUM POON, Roy Lesliepassed peacefully on Mon 6thFeb 2017 Husband of Barbara(nee Chin), Father of Stephenand Norman. Son of Normanand Nellie Allum Poon (deceased) and Brother of Cynthia Yang (deceased), Roma Mathews (deceased), Joyce Staring and Carlton Allum Poon. Father-in-law of Marjorie and Allison. Relative ofthe Chin's and Young's. Treasured friend of many.

Funeral at 9:30 am Friday 10th February, 2017 at All Saints Church, Marli Street, Port of Spain thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery for a private interment. In lieu of flowers a collection will be taken up for charity. TO SEND CONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170