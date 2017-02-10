HOLDER, GWENETH died on1st February 2017. Daughter of Donald and Violet Holder (both deceased). Wife of Joseph Lawrence (deceased). Mother of Joycelyn, Roy (deceased), Wendy (deceased) &Errol. Grandmother of Onica, Naila, Neisha, Sharon, Gail-Ann, Peter, Tinica, Keon, Anika, Jamal and Allison. Great Grandmother of Shikeem, Terik, Shanice, Shania, Shakeem, Samara, Brianna, Naomi, Shakeela, Tyrel, Christopher, Ayesha, Dylon, Jadon, Jamari, Azaria, Sharice, Aaron and Nequan. Friend of Merle, Euris, Lynette, Rena, Marlene, Merlene, Jennifer, Sylvie, Enid, Brenda, Barbados and Friends, Bushie and Friends and many others. Family of Weekes, Kings (Bar-bados), Douglas, Alfred, Gordon, Lawrence (Tobago).

Funeral at 9.00 a.m. on Saturday11th February 2017 at Clarkand Battoos Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spainthence to the St James Crematorium, Long Circular. For enquiries, please call Clarka nd Battoo Funeral Home -625-1170. please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com