ROBERTS: CATHERINE MILLICENT, formerly of 42 Broome Street, Four Roads, Diego Martin, died peacefully at the age of 100 years old on Saturday 4th February, 2017. She will be lovingly remembered as the daughter of Joseph Hinds and Maude Meade (both deceased). Sister of Roderick Hinds (deceased).Wife of Rupert Regin ald Roberts (deceased). Mother of Winzey, Winston, Willard, Judith, Lennox (deceased) and Clyde. Grandmother of 19, Great Grandmother of 22 and Great Great Grandmother of 6. Relative of the Bodkyn, Evanson, King, Peters, Primus, Maule, Marville, Meade, Schenk, Walkes and Warner families.

There will amemorial gathering held ather former residence on Fri-day 10th February, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. Funeral Service forthe late Catherine Millicent Roberts takes place at 10:30a.m. on Saturday 11th February, 2017 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Corner of Franklyn and Wilson Road, Four Roads, Diego Martin. Private Interment. For enquiries call R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637-2009.