​GOLLOP, DIONNE TURI died on 08th February, 2017.Daughter of Emelda Gollopand Clyde Mc Collin. Motherof Malik Gollop Crooks. Granddaughter of Leonora Gollop Looby. Sister of Dale, Ronny, Richard, Derek, Dalia,Alethea, Kevin, Sharon and Cubbit. Sister-in-law of Jamella and Leslie Ann. Auntof Rony, Brittany, Tristan, Dominique, Darius, Devante, Ashley, Darnell, Elisia, Marli, Anugin, Tengis, Nevaeh and Nakeem. Cousin, Niece and Friend of many.

Funeral service at 10:30 am on Tuesday14th February, 2017 at St. Fin-bar's R.C. Morne Coco Road,Diego Martin thence to theLapeyrouse Cemetery. For enquiries, please call Clark and Battoo Funeral Home -625-1170. please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com