CHANDOO: SYLVIA of #321St. Julien Road, Princes Town died peacefully on 9th Febru-ary, 2017. She was the wife of Aaron Boysie Ramsingh(Dec.) Mother of Hannays and Myra, Diane and Moses, Dawna and Sudesh, Hanschell and Sadhna, Dorian and Eugene, Denise and Indar (dec.), Hans-ey and Judy and Diana.Grandmother of Victoria, Gideon, Kathy Ann, Hannah, Handella, Abigail, Kelly Ann,Hanson, Johann, Melinda, Adam and Isaac. Great Grand-mother of Aiden. Sister of Irene, Dulcie, Ivy, Krishna,Ramdath, Narine, Linda, AnnMarie and Dianand. Relative of many.

Funeral takes placeon Monday 13th February,2017 at 9:00 am from the HOM #321 St. Julien Road,Princes Town and then to theShore of Peace for cremation