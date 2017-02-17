VAUGHN-BEST: SUZANNA age 58 died on 14th February, 2017 Daughter of Mabel Vaughn (Dec) and Ruthven Ashe (dec). Former Wife ofRoger Best. Mother of Lyndon, Shari and Lexi. Sister ofKathleen Mc Coy and Karen Michelle Vaughn. Mother in Law of Jamie Eileen Best. Sister in Law of Christian Paul,Ann Marie Best. Aunt of Swen Mc Coy, Chriselle and Keanu Vaughn. Relative of theVaughns (Bdos). Friend of Ieda Skinner, Sandra Jacob, Maureen Samuel, Works Credit Union Staff and members and many others.

Funeral service for the late Suzana Vaughn-Best takes place at9:00am on Monday 20th February, 2017 at the St. Charles R.C Church, EasternMain Road, Tunapuna thence to the Tacarigua Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, St. Augus-tine, 663-1010