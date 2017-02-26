FIGUERA: Ann passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd February 2017. Daughter of Celca Cipriani (deceased). Wife of Wilfred Figuera (deceased). Mother ofJami (Renee), Paul (Gina),Christopher (deceased), Gillian (Kevin) and Miguel(Nicole). Grandmother of Faye, Christiaan, Anastasia, Zachary and Amara. Sister of Marilyn Bleasdell and Gabriel(deceased). Sister-in-law of Claude, Michael, Pauline and Ellen. Aunt and friend tomany. Special friend to Roslyn, Lima, Fraulein and Betty-Ann.

Funeral Mass for the late Ann Figuera takes place on Friday 3rd March,2017 at 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes R. C. Church, Maraval. Cremation at the St.James Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St. James. For enquiries call R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637-2009.