NANAN, LALMAN (MEDALOF MERIT) of 421 Bonne Aventure Road, was called torest on Tuesday 28th February 2017. Son of Deokie and Nanan Chanansingh. Loving husband of Eleanor, Son-in-law of Rev. Isaac and Margaret Smith. Father of Denise (Mustapha) Mohammed, Joanne (Dhanrajh) Ramesar, Jonathan (Venesha) Nanan, David (Gaitri) Nanan, Rebecca(Khamraj) Pingal. Brother of Boysie, Samlal, Dolly and Paul Nanan.

Grandfather of Janise, Annelise, Mercedeseand Rhys Mohammed, Jordan Ramesar, Trida, Devin-Anne, Dana and Miriam Nanan. Relative of the Ramdhanie's, Bhagwat's, Jaglal'sand Smith's. Brother Scout of the Scout Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Member of the Presbyterian Church and Educator.

Funeral service takes place on Saturday 4th March 2017 at 11:30am at the Nanans Residence thence to the Bonne Avenuture Presbyterian Church for the home going service at 1:00 pm to be followed by Interment at the Bonne Aventure Cemetery.