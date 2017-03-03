The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is calling on the Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT) to come clean about the company’s two existing pension plan funds and to pay $36,000,000 in...
You are here
SERRETTE: EPHREM
Published:
Thursday, March 2, 2017
SERRETTE: EPHREM formerlyof 2 Mora Street, Morvant passed away on Tuesday 28thFebruary, 2017 at the age of 92. He will be lovingly remembered as the husband ofPhyllis Hislop Serrette. Fatherof Clivia & Gerianne. Son ofthe late Arnold & Euphemia Serrette Brother of: Khalid,Clement, Owen, Millicent, Reynold, Cyril (D), Beulah(D), Donald(D), Lennard(D), Electra(D), Thora(D), Knolly(D), Martin(D), Michael(D) and June(D). Grandfather of: Kyrie& Gervais.
Funeral Subsequent. Enquiries can be madeat O.P Allen Funeral Directors,76-77 Eastern Main Road,SAN JUAN 638-7700
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online