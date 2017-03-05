ASHBY, ERNEST of 274 Mis-sion Road, Freeport passedaway peacefully on 27thFebruary 2017. He was thebrother of Clarence, Vernon & Irma Ashby. Uncle of Jenny, Lyndon, Clinton, Wayne, Adrian & Nicole Austin, Michelle, Danielle, Simone and Lynette.

Funeral service takes place on Monday 6th March 2017 at2:00pm at the St. Sylvam's R.C. Church, St. Marys Junction Freeport. The private cremation takes place on Tues-day 7th March 2017 at 11:00am at J.E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium. For further enquiries please contact Clark & Battoo Ltd. San Fernando at 652-3488.