JOSEPH, AZIZ ESPER passed away peacefully on Wednes-day 1st March, 2017. Husbandof Bahige (nee Nahous). Fa-ther of Vida, George, Victor,Geoffrey and Jerry. Father-in-law of Anthony Moses, Nor-ma, Noha, Lauren and Joanna.

Grandfather of Melissa,Melanie, Joseph and Andrew,Jordanna, Matthew and Kim-berly, Gerard, Megan and Gregory, Kristin, Justin and Dylan, Justine, Jeremiah and Jude. Great grandfather ofsix. Brother of the late Bishara, Saleem, Joseph, Selma and Sarah. Brother-in-lawof the Nahous, Naime, Raffouland Esper families.

Funeralmass for the late Aziz Esper Joseph takes place at10:30am on Wednesday 8th March, 2017 at St. Finbar's R.C. Church, Diego Martin, followed by private crema-tion. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.