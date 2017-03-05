Education Minister Anthony Garcia intends to meet with stakeholders to determine whether the Carnival week should be granted off for students and teachers.
JOSEPH, AZIZ ESPER
JOSEPH, AZIZ ESPER passed away peacefully on Wednes-day 1st March, 2017. Husbandof Bahige (nee Nahous). Fa-ther of Vida, George, Victor,Geoffrey and Jerry. Father-in-law of Anthony Moses, Nor-ma, Noha, Lauren and Joanna.
Grandfather of Melissa,Melanie, Joseph and Andrew,Jordanna, Matthew and Kim-berly, Gerard, Megan and Gregory, Kristin, Justin and Dylan, Justine, Jeremiah and Jude. Great grandfather ofsix. Brother of the late Bishara, Saleem, Joseph, Selma and Sarah. Brother-in-lawof the Nahous, Naime, Raffouland Esper families.
Funeralmass for the late Aziz Esper Joseph takes place at10:30am on Wednesday 8th March, 2017 at St. Finbar's R.C. Church, Diego Martin, followed by private crema-tion. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
