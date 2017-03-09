BIRCH; Keon passed away on 5th March, 2017. Son of Kelvin Birch and the late Debra Adams-Birch. Brother of Kevin and Kerdell Birch. Uncle of Athalia and Kedesh. Grandson of Errol Adams. Stepson of Beverly Radix-Birch. Stepbrother of Jouraine Ellis. Brother-in-law of Lynne Cherisse. Nephew of Dave, Vivian, Lynette, Earl, Margret, Erica, Wendell, Lisa, Anthony, Eltwon, Dexter, Taraand Delandro. Relative of the Birch, Adams, Lawrence, Romney, Legall, Joseph and Meosa families. Friend of Joel Thompson, Joshua Lee, Colin Dixon and the C.F.T., R.T.M. and S.H.R. families.

Funeral at 10.00 a.m.on Friday 10th March, 2017 at St.John the Baptist R.C. Church, St.Joseph Street, San Juan followed bya private cremation. No flowers by request. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit www.clarkandbattoo.com