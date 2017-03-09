T&T Ysabelle “Izzy” Lawrence starred for Saint Leo University women’s golf team to help them finish second overall in the Armstrong State University Pirate Women’s Invitational which wrapped...
BARROW, Francis Winston
Published:
Thursday, March 9, 2017
BARROW, Francis Winston formerly of Belmont passed away on Thursday 2nd March, 2017. Brother of Melvin (deceased), Maria, Cheryl and Patrick. Brother-in-law of Denese Barrow and Bobby Banfield. Uncle of Chris, Stacy, Mario John, Johann, Marielle and Anya. Great Uncle of nine.
Funeral at 10 am Friday 10th March,2017 at All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Newtown followed by Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, acollection will be taken forcharity. TO SEND CONDO-LENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com Forenquiries; call C&B: 625-1170L
