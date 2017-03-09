BARROW, Francis Winston formerly of Belmont passed away on Thursday 2nd March, 2017. Brother of Melvin (deceased), Maria, Cheryl and Patrick. Brother-in-law of Denese Barrow and Bobby Banfield. Uncle of Chris, Stacy, Mario John, Johann, Marielle and Anya. Great Uncle of nine.

Funeral at 10 am Friday 10th March,2017 at All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Newtown followed by Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, acollection will be taken forcharity. TO SEND CONDO-LENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com Forenquiries; call C&B: 625-1170L