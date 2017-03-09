DOODNATH: DICKY Nehruformally of Ramjohn's Trace, Penal died on Tuesday 7th March, 2017. He was the sonof Samuel and Esther Doodnath (dec). Husband of Ruby. Father of Nicole. Brother ofEdison (Hazroon), Winston,Shelly (dec), Jasmine, Sita (Bhim), Kamla, Indira and Patricia (dec).

Funeral of the late Dicky Nehru Doodnathtakes place on Saturday 11th March, 2017 from the House of Mourning, Montoute Trace,San Francique to the San Francique Presbyterian Church at 10:00am andthence to the Belgrove's Cre-matorium at 2:00pm.