LOPEZ: RONALD GILES loving husband, father and de-voted grandfather, passed away peacefully while on holiday in Tobago on Sunday March 5, 2017. Son of Leonard (Jonny and Viola Lopez née Hart (both deceased). Husband of Maria Lopez née Paier. Father of Martin and Mario Lopez, Renata Edghill, Fe Lopez Collymore and Christian Lopez. Grandfather of Jacob and Justin Collymore, Andre and Victoria Lopez (Canada), Stephanie, Ricardo and Gabriella Edghill, Fernando, Romario, Francisco and Isabella Lopez.

Father-in-law of Peter Edghill and Maria Lopeznée Ferreira. Brother of Mervyn Lopez (deceased).Brother-in-Law of the Paier family of Graz, Austria. Uncleof Gail Medford, Michelle (deceased) and Deborah Lopez.Cousin to Harold Lopez (deceased) and family. Nephew/Cousin to the extended Hart/Wilkes/ Mitchell families. Friend of many.

Funeral Service for the late Ronald Giles Lopez takes place at9:00 a.m. on Saturday March11, 2017 at St. Anthonys R.C. Church, Morne Coco Road,Petit Valley. Cremation at theSt. James Crematorium, LongCircular Road, St. James. The family would like to requestno flowers but a collection will be taken up for the St.Vincent de Paul Society which was very dear to him and which he served faithfully forover 60 years. For enquiries call R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637-2009.