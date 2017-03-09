ROJAS: JANICE MARCELINE passed peacefully at the ageof 68 on Friday 3rd March,2017. Lovingly remembered as the Mother of Anna & Jeremy, Daughter of Hannibal and Barbara Chin Pang (both deceased) Sister of Hannibal Jr (deceased), Randall and Marcia, Grandmother of Joshua, John and Isabella, Mother-in-law of Kerry, Aunt of Nicole, Marissa, Nigel and Troy, Sister-in-law of Emilio and Jemma and Dear Friend to many.

Funeral at 8am on Saturday 11th March, 2017 at St. Patricks R.C. Church,Maraval Road, Newtown followed by cremation at the crematorium, Long CircularRoad, St. James. In lieu of flowers a collection will begathered on behalf of Marion Villa and Corpus Christi DayNursery. TO SEND CONDOLENCES PLEASE VISIT www.clarkandbattoo.com For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170Death