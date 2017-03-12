The Trinidad and Tobago Pro League, on behalf of its chairman, CEO and board members, extended condolences to the family of legendary Trinidad and Tobago striker and current national team...
You are here
BALDEO BIDAISEE
BALDEO BIDAISEE better knownas “Brains” and “Bees” of Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 8, 2017. He will always be lovingly remembered as the: Husband of Marjorie; Father of: Ronald, Allison, Kerry, Heidi, Brendon and Sacha; Grandfather of: Ethan, Ari, Liam, Alec and Joshua; Father-in-law of: Gillian Bidaisee, Adrian Chadee, Riad Ramlogan, Sheeba Khan and David Cockburn; Son of: Mahadaiand Sookhdeo Bidaisee (bothdec.); Brother of: Sankalia (dec.), Basdeo (dec.); Rajkalia, Sukalia,Sahadeo (dec.), Jagaldeo (dec.),Parandeo (dec.), Deokalia,Anirudh, Dhankalia, Joe, Gupteeand Patsy; Son-in-law of: Joshuaand Ceclia Dookeram (both dec.);Loving uncle and dear friend tomany.
The cremation service for the Baldeo Bidaisee takes place on Monday March 13, 2017 at the Bel-groves Funeral Home, Tacarigua at3:00 p.m.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online