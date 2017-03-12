BALDEO BIDAISEE better knownas “Brains” and “Bees” of Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 8, 2017. He will always be lovingly remembered as the: Husband of Marjorie; Father of: Ronald, Allison, Kerry, Heidi, Brendon and Sacha; Grandfather of: Ethan, Ari, Liam, Alec and Joshua; Father-in-law of: Gillian Bidaisee, Adrian Chadee, Riad Ramlogan, Sheeba Khan and David Cockburn; Son of: Mahadaiand Sookhdeo Bidaisee (bothdec.); Brother of: Sankalia (dec.), Basdeo (dec.); Rajkalia, Sukalia,Sahadeo (dec.), Jagaldeo (dec.),Parandeo (dec.), Deokalia,Anirudh, Dhankalia, Joe, Gupteeand Patsy; Son-in-law of: Joshuaand Ceclia Dookeram (both dec.);Loving uncle and dear friend tomany.

The cremation service for the Baldeo Bidaisee takes place on Monday March 13, 2017 at the Bel-groves Funeral Home, Tacarigua at3:00 p.m.