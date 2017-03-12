JODHAN; Nicholas Gerard, fondly called Sco, 10-8-1962-12-2-2017. Husband of Ginger Brown Jodhan. Beloved father of Samantha, Nixon and Micah Jodhan. Son of George and Annie (both deceased). Brother of Michele, Lori, Michael, Tracey and Jacqueline. Brother-in-law of Wilson Ayoung Chee, Mark Fojo and Paul de Gannes. He was a most loved husband, father, son and brother.

Nick was a dear friend, who touched the lives of everyonewho knew him. Memorial Service on Friday 17th March, 2017 at 6.00 p.m. at St.Marys College Chapel, Frederick Street, Port of Spain. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170or visit clarkandbattoo.com