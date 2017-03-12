Residents of Harris Village in South Oropouche were left in disbelief, tears and anger as a private landowner demolished ten houses, leaving scores of people homeless yesterday.
JODHAN; Nicholas Gerard
Saturday, March 11, 2017
JODHAN; Nicholas Gerard, fondly called Sco, 10-8-1962-12-2-2017. Husband of Ginger Brown Jodhan. Beloved father of Samantha, Nixon and Micah Jodhan. Son of George and Annie (both deceased). Brother of Michele, Lori, Michael, Tracey and Jacqueline. Brother-in-law of Wilson Ayoung Chee, Mark Fojo and Paul de Gannes. He was a most loved husband, father, son and brother.
Nick was a dear friend, who touched the lives of everyonewho knew him. Memorial Service on Friday 17th March, 2017 at 6.00 p.m. at St.Marys College Chapel, Frederick Street, Port of Spain. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170or visit clarkandbattoo.com
