MAC QUAN: EMELDA (neeDe La Rosa) of Marabella passed away on Thursday 9th March, 2017 .Wife of Henry Mac Quan (dec). Mother of Trevor, Jerome (dec), Joseph,Moylan (dec), Francis, Moylin, Charles, Romeo, Finbar (dec), Hamil (dec) Peter & Eddie. Grandmother of Twenty Three (23). Great-Grandmother of Nineteen (19). Sister of Henry Mano De La Rosa, Bruno Logan (dec), Leo Logan(dec) and Clement Logan(dec) . Relative of The Pan-choo's, Tang-Lee, Ng Pack,Logan, De La Rosa & Chang Families.

Funeral service for Emelda Mac Quan takes place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando Tuesday14th March, 2017 at 9.00 am followed by interment at Paradise Cemetery.