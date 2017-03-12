Ainsworth Hearwood, chairman of the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Committee, right, pins Sir Everton Weekes with the Sir Frank Memorial Noble Spirit award at an event in commemoration of the 50th...
WARWICK: RUDOLPH
WARWICK: RUDOLPH retired Fire Officer passed away on Tuesday 7th March 2017 at the E.W.M.S.C. (Mt. Hope). Husband of Juliana Warwick(nee Noreiga). Father of Angela Warwick-Alexander(Canada), Michael Warwick(decd), Bernadine Warwick-Worrell, Donna Warwick, Sherry Ann Warwick-Carring-ton & Nichole Warwick-Marcelle. Grandfather of Aaron Velleton Roberts, Derek & Anthony Alexander (Canada), Rondell & Riguel Worrell, Kendon Joachim, Krystal Joachim-Audain, Dion, Stephanie & Shannon Carrington, Stephon, Selena & Sahara Marcelle.
Great-grandfather of KimberlyRoberts, Kaegan Audain & Evelyn Alexander. Father-in-law of Cornel Alexander(Canada), Rodney Worrell(decd), Derek Carrington & Andre Marcelle. Brother of Alicia Simon, Jean, Rose-marie & Steve Warwick. Brother-in-law of Catalino Noreiga & Rose Warwick. Uncle of Marlene (U.S.A.), AnnWarwick, Joanne James, Sandra Chan Wah, Garvin Simon & many others. Cousin of George (Bunny) Dieffenthaller, Cynthia Piper, Gerard Warwick, Glenda, Karen Stewart (U.S.A.) & many others.
Funeral Service at 2:00p.m. on Tuesday 14th March,2017, from Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, P.O.S., thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery. For further enquiries please contact C&B 625-1170. To send cond-lences, please visithttp://www.clarkandbattoo.com/.
