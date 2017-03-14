RAMBEAU; STEFAN HALCON also known as "Doctor Ram-bo," of 21 McDonald Street, Woodbrook, died on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Son of James and Alice Ho (both deceased). Father of Michelle Rambeau. Friend of Ignatius Ferreira, David Hannays, and many others.

The funeral ofthe late Stefan Rambeau will take place at 9.00 am on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Clark and Battoos Chapel,11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain then to the Long Circular Road crematorium for cremation For enquiries, callC&B 625-1170 or visit www.clarkandbattoo.com