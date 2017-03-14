Barbados may have been very much of what the Warriors wanted to test the mettle of the local players and also to observe the early preparations of Dennis Lawrence introduction into international...
RAMBEAU; STEFAN HALCON
Monday, March 13, 2017
RAMBEAU; STEFAN HALCON also known as "Doctor Ram-bo," of 21 McDonald Street, Woodbrook, died on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Son of James and Alice Ho (both deceased). Father of Michelle Rambeau. Friend of Ignatius Ferreira, David Hannays, and many others.
The funeral ofthe late Stefan Rambeau will take place at 9.00 am on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Clark and Battoos Chapel,11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain then to the Long Circular Road crematorium for cremation For enquiries, callC&B 625-1170 or visit www.clarkandbattoo.com
