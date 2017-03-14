STEWART, ANGELLA nee Brewster of Gasparillo passedaway on Sunday 12 March2017. Wife of Winston. Mother of Allan, Leah Andrea, Ada, Allister, Philto. Grandmotherof Zara, Chelsea, Emily, Zachary, Gabriel. Sister of Agatha, Elizabeth, Christine(Piola, Eric, Phillip -dec). Sister in law of Joy, Alvin, Loveridge, Clare, Kelvin, Letha, Jewel, Linda (Winston,Christian- dec) Mother in law of Joseph and Stephanie. Niece of Marjorie, Sheila, Laura (dec), May, Gracie, Edmund, Beville. Relative of Brewster, Raghunanan, Mitchell, Henry, Doughty, Abdool, Patrick, Barrow.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 15th March at the Sacred Heart R.C. Church,Gasparillo at 2pm intermentin the Church yard Cemetery.