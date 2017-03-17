RADHAY: JENNY of #7 Park Street, San Fernando passed away on March 14th, 2017 at the age of 73. Daughter of the late Rev. Sydney and Cordelia Ramdial Daughter in law ofthe late Eric and Enez Hart. Wife of Rolph Radhay. Mother of Rachael Anneliese (Brasilia) and the late John-Rolph. Sister in law of Everard Shund, Rev Winston Ballosingh, Ronald, Clifford and Melvin Radhay, Eric H. Hartand Dr. Alec Hart. Cousin to the Ramdial, Imambaksh and Mowlah Baksh families. Friend and family of Fanny Alexander and many others

The funeral Service of the lateJ ENNY RADHAY will take place on Saturday 18thMarch, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. atFaith Centre, Prince of WalesStreet, San Fernando fol-lowed by burial at Roodal Cemetery. Enquires can bemade to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd.,#120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (652-4261 or 657-5465).