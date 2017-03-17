On International Women’s Day, one radio call-in discussion debated whether women and men’s biological differences meant that they are supposed to be unequal.
RAMBEAU; STEFAN HALCON
Published:
Thursday, March 16, 2017
RAMBEAU; STEFAN HALCON also known as "Doctor Rambo," of 21 McDonald Street, Woodbrook, died on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Son of James and Alice Ho (both deceased). Father of Michelle Rambeau. Friend of Ignatius Ferreira, David Hannays, and many others.
The funeral ofthe late Stefan Rambeau will take place at 9.00 am on Fri-day, March 17, 2017, at the Clark and Battoos Chapel,11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain then to the Long Circular Road crematorium for cremation For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit www.clarkandbattoo.com
