RAMROOP: LACKPATIAH
Published:
Thursday, March 16, 2017
RAMROOP: LACKPATIAH of 917 George Village, Tablel and passed away on Sunday 12th March, 2017 at age 85. She was the wife of Ramroop Chadee (Deceased) Sister of Surajiah (Deceased), Sumintra (Deceased), Budiah (Deceased), Doolin, Lovely, Mewalal and Harold Ramnanansingh. Loving aunt ofmany. Relative of the Ramtahal, Maharaj, Rattan, Ramsumair, Deokaran, Ramnanansingh and Chadee families.
The funeral service takes place on Saturday 17th March, 2017 at 9:00 am from the house of mourning 917George Village, Tableland and then to the Shore of Peace forcremation.
