RODERICK PYLE: Former Councillor of La Horquetta/Piarco Area under the People National Movement from1992-2002 departed this life on 14th March, 2017 at theage of 78. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered as the: Former Husband of: Patricia Pyle Father of: Susan Pyle Guiry Grandfather of: Madssison Guiry Son of: Hilda Bowman- Francis & Bishop Cameron Francis(Both Dec.)

Brother of: Jean Williams, Cynthia Rodgers &Noel Francis (NYC) Father in Law of: Michael Guiry Uncle of: Steve & Jennifer, (Both ofUSA) Fiton & Nichole Ex football player of: Louton Town Football Club Friend of: JudyFindley & Lynda Williams

The funeral service for the late Roderick Pyle takes place on Friday 17th March, 2017 from3:00pm at Belgroves Memorial Chapel followed by a5:00pm cremation at Belgroves Crematorium #10 Or-ange Grove Road, Trincity 223-2178 Ext. 556. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.belgroves.com