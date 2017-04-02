LEE LOY: NORMA YUKLIN neé Lee Hoy passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 24th March 2017 at the age of 82. Daughter of Henryand Doris (both deceased). Wife of the late Valentine LeeLoy. Mother of Karen and Joanna (USA). Sister of Kenneth Lee Hoy (deceased) and Cynthia Hobson Garcia.

Sister-in-law of Kamlin (USA), Arlene (Australia), Sybil,Yvonee (Canada), Petal and Teddy Hobson Garcia, Vernonand Terrance (all deceased),Malcolm, Selwyn Gene (Canada) and Barry (Australia).Aunt of Colin, Gregory (Canada), Sharmaine and Robert(USA). Cousin of Eunice Ifill. Beloved friend of Kim Aleong, Fatima Juman, Janet and Jean Ng Wai and Dr. Hasim Baksh. Special thanks to Annie Ramsahai, Mary Thomasand Anna Lisa Bennett for their loving care.

Funeral service for the late Norma LeeLoy takes place at 10:00 a.m.on Monday 3rd April 2017 atR.M. de Souza Memorial Chapel, Diego Martin MainRoad, Diego Martin. Cremation at St. James Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St.James. For enquiries pleasecontact R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited at223-2007/ 637-2009