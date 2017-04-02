PLUMMER; ARLENE ELIZABETH passed away on 27thMarch, 2017. Beloved daughter of the late Buntin and Barbara Plummer. Loving sister of Denyse, Belinda and Peter. Niece of Maria Afong, Sheila Correia, Consuelo Serpa, Cuthbert Ramirez, Barbara Miller and Marian De Freitas. Sister-in-law of Patrick Boocock. Aunt of Jesse, Robert, Simon-Peter, Fallon and Blair. Great Aunt of Jacob, Logan and Simera. Cousin of the Ramirez, Ackrilland De Freitas families.

Funeral at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday 4th April, 2017 at Church of the Assumption, Maraval thence to the Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St.James for 12 noon. No flowers by request. A collection will be taken up for the Living Water Hospice. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit www.clarkandbattoo.com