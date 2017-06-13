EDGHILL, MAX

Keeping our children physically active Last Saturday, Presentation College, San Fernando, opened its refurbished squash court.

Costelloe, Ross secure T&T titles Coming into this year’s Massy Rainbow Cup with the acclaim of being the first Caribbean man to qualify for the Olympic Games in the sport of Triathlon, Jason Wilson of Barbados brought added...

Giselle Salandy Recreational Facility Eight years after T&T’s most successful woman boxer, Giselle Salandy died in a road traffic accident, the community of Hickling Village, Siparia, have come together to honour her memory and...

T&T overseas quintet boost vball hopes The overseas quintet of Sinead Jack, Channon Thompson, Darlene Ramdin, Krystle Esdelle and newcomer Delicia Pierre were all included when senior national women’s volleyball coach Francisco “...

Investigate CJ for impeachment Attorney Israel Khan said he plans to write to Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard to determine whether Chief Justice Ivor Archie acted improperly and whether there are grounds for him...

Concerted actions required to tackle climate change Climate change is a clear and present threat facing all of us today. So we must ask ourselves what kind of world we will leave for our children if we do not take decisive actions now.

Boy, 9, claims he was beaten with PVC by teacher Romone Boodoo, a nine-year old second year student of Rousillac Hindu Primary, had his world turned upside down when a teacher at the school beat him with a piece of PVC pipe.

New steelband body formed On Wednesday, five of the nation’s top steel orchestras officially launched the International Steelband Foundation (ISF) at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain.

Caricom clampdown on returning Isis fighters A co-ordinated Caricom clampdown concerning returning Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTFs)— including targeting their assets— is in the works.