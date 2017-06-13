Last Saturday, Presentation College, San Fernando, opened its refurbished squash court.
You are here
EDGHILL, MAX
Published:
Monday, June 12, 2017
EDGHILL, MAX passed awayon Sunday 11th June, 2017. Husband of Linda. Father of Marcus (deceased), Ryan and Dallison. Brother of Bernard, Allison Decle, Mary (Baba) Humphrey and Gerald (Jiggs).Brother-in-law of nine. Funeral mass for the late Max Edghill takes place at 9:30am on Wednesday 14th June ,2017 at The Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road, followed by private in-terment. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online