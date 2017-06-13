SURUJDEEN: Paul Madho-mechanic Supervisor (CDSTransport) of Mohess Road, Penal peacefully passed away on Thursday 8th June, 2017 at the age of 53. He will be lovingly remembered as the: Father of: Andy and Kaliste (Mukee). Companion of: Marissa. Brother of: Mark, Deo, Don, Josh, Sarah and Oma. Dedicated worker of: CDS Transport. Paul will also be missed by his in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, co-worker and those who touched his life.

The funeral service for the late Paul Madho Surujdeen will take placeat 3.30pm. on Tuesday 13t hJune, 2017 at Belgroves Prayer Room #107-109 Coffee Street, San Fernando follow by cremation at Belgroves Crematorium #107-109 Coffee Street, San Fernando at 5.00pm. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolencesto the family of Paul MadhoSurujdeen logon to www.belgroves.com