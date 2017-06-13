WILLIAMS, CARMEN aka Mary age 97 years old, of the corner of King and Longden Street, passed away on Monday 5th June, 2017, at her residence. Will be lovingly remembered as the wife of Alston Williams (Dec) Mother of Victoria, Tyrone, Alan, Patricia, Grace and Ruth Mother to Eastlyn Rodriguez and Carlton Guy Grand Mother to 13 Great Grand Mother of 19 Sister of Agnes Valentine Aunt of Ottis, Peter, Anthony, Esther,Judy, Martin Valentine and Lindia Villafana, Jennifer and others Great Aunt of Hugh, Lara and Shinnia Valentineand others Great Great Auntof 3

Funeral takes place onTuesday 13th June at 3.00pm from Santa Rosa RC Church, Woodford Street, Arima, thence to the Santa Rosa RCCemetery. The body will beremoved from JUNIOR ARMSTRONG MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICES #14 King Street, Arima, at 2:00pm for the church. Enquires can be madeat ARMSTRONG's Arima. Tel:667-3250/776-2613