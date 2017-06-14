GIFT RAWLE BERESFORD age 83 years died at the Portof Spain Gneral Hospital on the 1st, June 2017. He will belovingly remembered as the Husband of Joyce Gift (de-ceased). Father of Robert, Ronald, Rhona, Rawle (Peter), Roxanne (deceseaed) and Richard. Grandfather of eight. Greatgrandfather of two. Son of Ruth Keturait Demas-Giftand Robert Gift (both deceased). In law of the Maloneys and Corneluis Charles. Relative of Salome Demas, Eudora Williams and the GiftFamily of Tobago. Friend ofGarnette Bascombe and Errol Simmons.

Funeral service forthe late Rawle Beresford Gifttakes place on Friday 16thJune 2017 at the St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, upper sixth avenue, Malick at10:00 a.m. Thence to Lapey-rouse Cemetery. The body leaves Janel Funeral Chapel,# 8 Lloyd Street, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan at 8:50 a.mfor the church. For enquiries contact Janel's at 674-9885