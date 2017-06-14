OTERO: Anthony passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th June 2017. Husband of Agnes. Fatherof Nigel (Nicha). Grandfather of Vincente, Kalena and Nathania. Brother of Nanette, Carmel, Julietta, Lucita, Raphael, Jesusand Thaddeus. Brother-in-law of Alvin, Lorna, Judy, Val and Tony. Beloved uncle and friend of many.

Funeral Mass for the late Anthony Otero takes place at 9:30a.m. on Friday 16th June2017 at The Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream,Diego Martin. Cremation at St.James Crematorium, Long Circular Road,St. James. For enquiries please contact R. M. deSouza Memorial Chapel Limited at 223-2007 /637-2009.