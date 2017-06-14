THOMAS: Ransford Ranny Adolph passed away peacefully on Saturday 10th June2017. Son of John Oswald and Alma Thomas (both deceased). Husband of Merle. Father of David, Kathy, Andyand Gabriel. Grandfather of 9. Brother of Claudette, Valerie(Norbet), Oswald and Willard(deceased). Brother-in-law of Mary, Wilma (Kenneth) and Beryl. Uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Funeral service for the late Ransford Adolph Thomas takes place at10:00 a.m. on Friday 16th June 2017 at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley. Interment at Lapeyrouse Cemetery. For enquiries please contact R. M.de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited at 223-2007/ 637-2009.