ARNOLD: NOEL Retired Principal of Aranguez Junior Secondary age 82 of 105 Rose Drive Elizabeth Gardens St.Joseph Tunapuna died on 11June, 2017. Son of the late Esther and Leopold Arnold.Husband of Cora Arnold. Father of Neil and Hazel (deceased) Arnold. Grandfather of Daniella. Brother in Law of Lennox, Carlton, Watson and Prunella Woods. Cousin of Marjorie Potter, Doris Howell and the Attzs family of Sangre Grande.

Funeral service for the late Noel Arnold takes place at 11:00 am on Friday June 16th 2017 at the Holy Saviour Anglican Church, Frederick Street, Curepe thence to the St Joseph Anglican Cemetery. Enquiries Lee’s Funeral Directors. 663-1010.