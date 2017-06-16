YEARWOOD, LUCILLE died on Saturday 10th June, 2017.Daughter of the late Peter and Ada Donatien. Wife of the late Bertie Yearwood. Sister of Irene Gray. Mother of Angela,Claudia, Pamela, Lennox, Edris, Glenis, Kathy Ann, Allison, Lynette, Clinton and Joel. Mother-in-law of Wingrove, Ian, Keith, Victor, John and Catherine. Grand mother of Ryan, Robert, Sheldon, Richard, Karlene, Angela, Haydn, Hollis, Hilary, Celise, Maurissa, Joseph, Brian, Ariella, Alyssa, Adrian, Kiara, Keiron, Stephen, and Xia.

Great grand mother of Keishaughn and 19 others.Great great grand mother of 2. Aunt of Frank, Annette and many others. Sister-in-law of Patrick and Desma Yearwood. Niece of Herman, Clyde, Nell, and Romalda. Relative of the De Leons, Donatiens, Laras, Bennett, and Agards.

Funeral service at 3.00pm on Friday16th June, 2017 at the Holy Cross R.C. Church, Santa Cruz thence to the Churchyard Cemetery.