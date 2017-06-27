HARLOW: PEARL IRENE a.k.a. Ms Harris, departed this life, on Monday 19th June 2017, at the age of 84yrs, she would be loving remembered as the daughter of Orland and Clementina Harlow(both deceased) Mother of: Hazel,Steve, Samuel, Keith and Kurt. Sister of: Cleopatra Harlow, Peters(USA) Norma Oliver(deceased) The lma Barrow(UK) Beryl Simmonds, Edward Harlow(USA), Amoy Harlow. Grandmother of: Avalene, Heather, Candice, Stephan, Keith JR. Stephen and Fourteen(14) others.Great Grandmother of Eight(8), Friend of: Many.

The Funeral service for the late, PEARL IRENE HARLOW will be held on Tuesday 27th June, 2017, at 11:00am at the Laventillle S.D.A Church Upper Church Street Laventille. Followed by burial at the Woodbrook Public Cemetery.