LEIGHTON, JAMES DOUGLAS passed away on Sunday 25th June, 2017. Son of David and Paulene. Brother of Stuart. Beloved boyfriend of Stephanie. Grandson of Alistair (deceased) and Norma Leighton, Paul and Jacqueline Awah. Cherished and loved by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral mass for the late James Leighton takes place at St.Finbar's R.C. Church, Diego Martin on Friday 30th June, 2017 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/ 04.