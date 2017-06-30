Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday defended his re-appointment of Marlene McDonald to his Cabinet. In fact, he said her return as Public Utilities Minister came at an opportune time.
You are here
MOHAMMED, SHIROON
MOHAMMED, SHIROON formerly of Debe of departed this life on Wednesday 28th June, 2017 at the age of 81. She would be lovingly remembered as the Wife of: The late Shafite Mohammed Mother of: Fize, Nizam, and Zobeida (Lisa) and the late Azaid, Ashmead, Faizal and Razard Sister of: Peter, Ferosha and Nourisha and the late Jaitoon, Khairoon andJohnGrandmother of: Nine (9)
The funeral service for thelate Shiroon Mohammed will be held on Friday 30th June,2017 at House of Mourning #42 Clarkia Drive, NHA Development, Debe followed by aburial at Roodal Cemetery, Broadway, San Fernando. En-quires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Shiroon Mohammed,please logon to www.belgroves.com
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online