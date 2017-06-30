MOHAMMED, SHIROON formerly of Debe of departed this life on Wednesday 28th June, 2017 at the age of 81. She would be lovingly remembered as the Wife of: The late Shafite Mohammed Mother of: Fize, Nizam, and Zobeida (Lisa) and the late Azaid, Ashmead, Faizal and Razard Sister of: Peter, Ferosha and Nourisha and the late Jaitoon, Khairoon andJohnGrandmother of: Nine (9)

The funeral service for thelate Shiroon Mohammed will be held on Friday 30th June,2017 at House of Mourning #42 Clarkia Drive, NHA Development, Debe followed by aburial at Roodal Cemetery, Broadway, San Fernando. En-quires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Shiroon Mohammed,please logon to www.belgroves.com