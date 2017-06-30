PARIAG- PETER Roy of 101 Cipero Road, Golconda, San Fernando passed away on 25th June 2017 at the age of 70. Son ofthe late Nanan and Roney Pariag. Brother of Lolly, Elsita, Paul, Grace, Joseph, Andrew, Oliver and Reuben. Husband of Yasmin. Father of Earl, Kern, Kerry and Navin. Father-in-Law of Camille, Nikki and Liann. Grand-father of Joshua, Dominic, Zara and Zavier. Uncle and friend of many.

The Funeral Service for the late Peter Roy Pariag takes place at 101 Cipero Road, Golconda, San Fernando at 9 a.m. on 30th June 2017 and then to the Shore of Peace for cremation at Mosquito Creek.