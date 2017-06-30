WESTON: JOCELYN JENNYANN of #335 Lengua Road, Indian Walk, Moruga passed away on Monday 26th June, 2017 at the age of 55. She was the Wife of Rev. Frederick Weston (President of BUTT & Pastor of Lewis Inness Memorial Baptist Church) Mother of Clevon and Shevon Weston Adopted Mother of Nadine Clarke Hamilton, Erica Chance Cooper, The Hearing Impaired Community and many others Sister of Russel (U.S.A),Joanne, Ronnie Huggins & Ms. Natalie Small and the late Jennifer Huggins Grandmother of JJ, Johnmac, Mark, Jarib and Marcus Weston

The Funeral Service of the late JOCELYN JENNY ANN WESTON will take place on Monday 3rdJuly, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewis Inness Memorial Baptist Church, #391 Fifth Company Road Moruga, followed by burial at the church yard cemetery. Enquires can be made to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd.,#120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (652-4261 or 657-5465).