CHONG; ANTHONY (TONY), ex-employee of BWIA passed away on 24th June, 2017. Son of the late Joseph and Stella. Husband of Glenda(nee Newallo). Father of Gillian Joseph-Samaroo (Peter) and Sheldon (Allana). Grandfather of Corey, Amanda, Kristin, Alexa, Chloe & Aidan. Great Grandfather of Christopher. Brother of Pat Hall (Marty), Keith (Jenny), Laning le Fevre (Alan), Julian(Diane) and Vincent a.k.a.Ming (Liz). Nephew of Cynthia and Marjorie Francis. Relative of the Chong Qui and Chong Kit families.

Funeral Mass at Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream, Petit Valley at 10.30 a.m. on Monday 3rd July, 2017 followed by cremation at the Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St.James for 12.30 p.m. N oflowers by request. A collection will be taken up for Living Waters and Lady Hochoy Home. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit clarkandbattoo.com